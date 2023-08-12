David I. Smith, 84, a resident of Swanzey, and formerly of Peterborough and Keene, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, with the love of family by his side.
He was born a son to the late Isabell (Reynolds) and Fredrick K. Smith on March 31, 1939, in Franklin, Pa. David was educated at Franklin High School in Franklin, Pa.
After high school, David enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Sept. 12, 1956, during the Vietnam War as a machinist mate. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 24, 1960, at the rank of Petty Officer 2nd Class after completing his time of service.
On April 24, 1959, David exchanged vows with the love of his life, Beverly Simeneau.
He was formerly employed by the New Hampshire Public Service Company in Keene starting as a meter reader in 1960 and in 1961 became a lineman. In 1977 he was promoted to line supervisor in Peterborough until he retired in 1994.
David enjoyed his time playing jig saw puzzles and puttering around the house, and he was a car aficionado. He became well known to the community as “Pe,” as he enjoyed driving his grandchildren and their friends all about town. He was also a part of the Elks Club of Keene.
Mr. Smith is survived by his three children: Vicki Smith of Swanzey, Diane Fitzgerald of Bel Air, Md., and Karen Smith of Swanzey; and four siblings: Susan DeMason of Pennsylvania; Blaine Smith and his wife, Sandra, of Sarasota, Fla.; Maxine Lehman of Franklin, Pa.; and Carl and Catharine Smith of Maysville, Ohio. David is also survived by his grandchildren: Katelynn Lee, Marisa Page, Brianna Lee, Felicia Gaillardetz, Hannah Gaillardetz, Shelby Fitzgerald, Kambrah Fitzgerald and Mike Burt; several great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
David was predeceased by his parents; his wife; and his five siblings: Keith Smith, Jane Gibson, Nancy Johnson, Julie Luther and Bryan Smith.
In keeping with David’s wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations may be made out to the Wounded Warriors Project (https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/), or to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital (www.stjude.org/).
