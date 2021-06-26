David I. Smith, of Swanzey, died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon following a stroke.
He was born on June 2, 1951, to Irvin and Lillian (Schwartz) Smith of Armstrong, Iowa, where he participated in high school baseball, football, track, concert, jazz and marching band and chorus. He was the recipient of the Citizenship Award upon graduation. He went on to receive his bachelor of arts in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa, where he was a member of the Panther 100 Marching Band and Men’s Glee Club. In 1972 he married his high school sweetheart, Peggy Obbink, of Armstrong, Iowa.
His career in finance began at the Firestone Tire and Rubber Des Moines, Iowa, plant. After five years in various accounting manager positions, he was transferred to the corporate headquarters in Akron, Ohio, where he served as Synthetic and Natural Rubber Division Accounting Manager, Senior International Corporate Auditor, and Retail Sales and Service Group Accounting Manager. He was honored with the Chairman’s Outstanding Performance Award for his contributions to the division. In New Hampshire, he served as Division Controller for New Hampshire Ball Bearing in Peterborough before starting his own company, Strategic CFO, in 1989, providing hands-on senior management consulting to privately held businesses. His most recent client was Powers Guaranteed Services of Swanzey. He served on the Board of Directors for the New England Nordic Ski Association and the Monadnock Waldorf School, and was co-chair of the SWNH Bill Koch Youth Ski League.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy; his daughter, Megan (Erik Dey); his grandchildren, Amelia and Aksel, of Beacon Falls, Conn.; his son, Grayson (Ashleigh Hutwelker); his grandchildren, Kaden and Savannah, of Swanzey; his daughter, Annamaria, of Boston; his brothers/sisters-in-law: Scott and Dee Obbink; and Brian and Deb Obbink; nieces and nephews; and his mother-in-law, Audrey Obbink. He is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Loreli Dey; his sister, Sharon Smith; and his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021, drop in anytime from 2 to 4 p.m., at Whitcomb Hall, 17 Main St., West Swanzey. In honor of Dave’s love of cookies and Hawaiian shirts, wear your party brights and bring stories to share as we gather together to honor and celebrate his life. Your favorite homemade cookies are also welcome. An avid baseball fan, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the youth baseball league: Swanzey Cal Ripken, P.O. Box 10235, Swanzey NH 03446. To view David’s online tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.