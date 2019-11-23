David H. Allen
David H. Allen, 70, of Alstead and Simsbury, Conn., died Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.
He was born in Brunswick, Maine, on June 8, 1949, the son of Percy and Constance Allen.
David graduated from Fall Mountain Regional High School in 1967.
He worked for 28 years at the Osram Sylvania plant in Hillsboro. He was an avid reader and enjoyed discussing technology and politics.
David is survived by his three brothers, Stephen and his wife, Barbara, of Ocala Fla., Timothy and his wife, Cynthia, of Reno Nev., and Robert and his wife, Cynthia, of Simsbury Conn.; and his many nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in David’s name may be made to Friendly Meals, P.O. Box 191, Alstead 03602 (fallmountainfoodshelf.org)
