On Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, David Guy Livengood, loving husband and loyal friend to his community, died in the comfort of his home at the age of 60 after a period of declining health.
David was born on July 5, 1960, the second son to Neil Livengood Sr. and Barbara (Davis) Livengood in Keene. He graduated from Keene High School in 1978, and he worked as a well-respected construction foreman for Zee Industries and then Twin State Utilities Corp. from 1982 until his passing. According to his brother, John, whatever tool someone needed, it was always on his truck.
On Sept. 4, 2010, he married Tara (Walker) Livengood, his best friend and mother to his adored stepdaughter, Nicole.
When David permitted himself time to relax, he particularly loved baking brownies with his young granddaughters, Fallon and Peyton. He also enjoyed fishing with a beer in his hand and a smile on his face, less concerned with how many fish he caught than with the good company he was in. On the weekends you could find him and Tara yard sale-ing all around Keene, manicuring his own yard or contentedly refinishing various pieces of furniture in his new shed. If a friend was in need of anything, David would be there with his heart of gold, giving the shirt off his back if called for.
He was also a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1413, where he made many memories and lifetime friendships.
David was preceded in death by his father, Neil Sr., and his mother, Barbara (B.J.).
He is survived by his wife, Tara; his stepdaughter, Nicole Derosia (Ken) of Nelson; his granddaughters, Fallon and Peyton Derosia; his brothers: Neil Livengood Jr. of Swanzey; John Livengood (Pam) of Keene; and George Livengood (Heather) of Los Angeles; his sister, Susan Livengood, of Keene; three aunts, one uncle, 15 cousins, 12 nieces and nephews, many grandnieces and grandnephews and one great-grandniece.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Monadnock Humane Society.
No formal services will be held at this time.
