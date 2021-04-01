David Geoffrey, age 81, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully at his home and surrounded by the love of his family on March 28, 2021.
He was born in Peterborough on June 2, 1939, the son of George and Katherine (Moriarty) Geoffrey. Following graduation from Peterborough High School in 1957, he enlisted in the National Guard. He was stationed at Fort Bragg, N.C., during the Cuban Missile Crisis, serving eight years. David worked in the local A&P Supermarket of Peterborough while attending the meat-cutting training program. Being in the meat operations industry for 30 years, he made his way up the ranks in his field of business, retiring at age 57 from Wetterau/SuperValu Corporation as Director of Meat Operations. The company was one of the largest wholesalers in the country at that time.
David enjoyed sports, including baseball, skiing, snowmobiling and NASCAR racing. His passion was for classic and hot rod cars, especially Mustangs being his favorite. He loved to buy and have his Mustangs restored, traveling to numerous car shows up and down the eastern seaboard with his wife and longtime friends. What David enjoyed most in his retirement was spending time with his family and attending sporting and school events for his grandchildren. David loved cheering them on, filling his heart with pride as their “Grampy.” David was a parishioner of Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Peterborough.
He leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Alice (Powers) Geoffrey; his daughter, Brigitte Leger; his son, John Geoffrey, and his wife, Mary; his daughter, Katherine Tempone, and her husband, John; and his sister, Maureen Hadley, and her husband, Dana. He will also be dearly missed by his precious seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Divine Mercy Parish, 12 Church St., Peterborough, on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Michael Taylor as Celebrant. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed. Burial will take place later at St. Peters Cemetery, Peterborough. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to: The Peterborough Food Pantry, 25 Elm Street, Peterborough NH 03458; or to Peterborough Fire and Rescue Association, P.O. Box 244, Peterborough NH 03458. To share a memory, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit David’s tribute page at www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.
