David F. Spencer

David F. “Dave” Spencer, 53, of Keene, passed away Jan. 18, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center.

He was born on April 13, 1968, in Lakeland, Fla., a son of Forest and Darlene Spencer.

David joined his family in moving to Linton, Ind., and then later moved to Keene to marry his beloved sweetheart, Robin Brown, who became Robin Spencer on July 2, 2005.

David enjoyed fishing, long rides with his wife and spending time with his granddaughter.

David leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 17 years, Robin Spencer, of Keene; a granddaughter, Coey Brown, of Belchertown, Mass., and a sister, Dana Wright, of Sandborn, Ind.

David was preceded in death by his father, Forest Spencer; his mother, Darlene Spencer; and his sister, Denise Irby.

A private service to celebrate David’s life will be held in Keene (Robin) and then in Sandborn, Ind., (Dana) at a later date.