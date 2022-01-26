David F. Spencer Jan 26, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save David F. “Dave” Spencer, 53, of Keene, passed away Jan. 18, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center.He was born on April 13, 1968, in Lakeland, Fla., a son of Forest and Darlene Spencer.David joined his family in moving to Linton, Ind., and then later moved to Keene to marry his beloved sweetheart, Robin Brown, who became Robin Spencer on July 2, 2005.David enjoyed fishing, long rides with his wife and spending time with his granddaughter. David leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 17 years, Robin Spencer, of Keene; a granddaughter, Coey Brown, of Belchertown, Mass., and a sister, Dana Wright, of Sandborn, Ind.David was preceded in death by his father, Forest Spencer; his mother, Darlene Spencer; and his sister, Denise Irby.A private service to celebrate David’s life will be held in Keene (Robin) and then in Sandborn, Ind., (Dana) at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles32-year-old swiftly taken by COVID-19 is sorely missedClaremont woman killed, another seriously hurt in Charlestown crashNelson man dies after crash near Roxbury/Sullivan lineKeene Fire Department shuts down store briefly for code violationsIn apparent first, staffing issues cause brief partial closure of Hinsdale post officeKeene firefighters union raises red flag on backlog of code violationsWinchester sergeant protests police chief's call for his firingFrancestown rep. resigns from NH House over ‘mishandling’ of legislative sessionExcavator knocked from truck, temporarily closing Brattleboro's Canal St.Scott M. Paakki Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
