It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of David Francis Lawlor, who passed away after a brief illness and a long and robust life at his home on Lake Warren in East Alstead on Aug. 18, 2021.
David was born in Bellows Falls on Sept. 1, 1933, to John Charles and Avis (Hogan) Lawlor. His young life was punctuated by his determination, integrity and will. He was mentored in his teens by Father McHugh, his parish priest, who helped him channel his energies productively as his boxing coach, resulting in a Golden Gloves championship for the state of Vermont. He worked for the Green Mountain Power Company to earn money for college at Tufts University, where he majored in economics and international business, and where he met his future wife, Anne (Colbert) Lawlor, at a Communion Breakfast.
After Tufts, he attended the University of Pennsylvania Dental School, where he graduated, one of the top in his class. He and his wife moved to Keene, where after a year or so as an associate of John Adams, DDS, he opened his own practice on Washington Street in June 1962, from which he retired in 2007 after 47 years. He was beloved by his patients.
His greatest passions included his wife, his children, grandchildren and friends, along with a lifelong commitment to hunting, fishing and the outdoors. He notoriously regaled his somewhat “captive” patients with his exciting tales of this 10-pointer, or that huge rainbow. He shared this love of the hunt as well as his respect and commitment to nature and the wilds of this land with all, especially his family and friends. He was a conservationist and believed in and facilitated community access to treasured trout ponds. He often stated his favorite cathedral was up in a tree stand, no matter the weather.
He was a patriot, first and foremost, a frontiersman, and a hero. He believed in God and Country. He was a man who believed in truth and honesty and integrity. He always hung an American flag prominently and was proud of his country. He was also known for his dry humor and wit. He loved a surprise and affectionate teasing. He loved to visit with friends and family. He would often stop by to lend a hand or share a cold beer. He was a committed husband and parent.
He loved his wife, Anne, unfailingly. He was there by her side, to navigate the challenges that age presented. He adored his children and attended every possible event: school recitals, cross country and track meets, Boy Scout meetings, jamborees and school plays. He taught his children and grandchildren the value of hard work: how to cut down trees, split wood, stack it and then enjoy it with the warmth of a good fire on a cold day. He spent hours hunting with his children and grandchildren, and many more hours telling the stories of his exploits as a youth in Bellows Falls and Saxtons River, Vt. He encouraged his children to dream, to believe and to strive. He gave them the gift of inquisitiveness, persistence and ingenuity.
He was a Renaissance man with a vast and highly diverse acumen. He was a lineman for Green Mountain Power, an explosives expert, could build an elaborate dental bridge, perform a complex extraction, hunt the elusive big one (successfully) and also build a barn, or make spot-on estimates of exactly how many people were in Saint Bernard’s for Christmas Mass. He loved history and was a voracious student of the great battles in Europe. He loved his pets, often sneaking extra treats to the family horses, and letting the pugs sleep in the bed. He had the heart of a lion with a gentle and kind soul. He always had an encouraging word and knew when perhaps a firmer tone was needed. He coined the art of motivational speaking and was a resource to so many. He taught by example and made it clear that it was important to do the best you could do at all times. He had a beautiful voice and sang in the Saint Margaret Mary’s and Saint Bernard’s choirs. He was a talented musician who played the piano and organ, largely by ear. His last recital featured “On Top of Old Smoky” accompanied by his beloved bulldog, Murphy, and his black lab, Mick.
He was a leader, a cook, a friend, a loving husband and parent extraordinaire. At times, he could have an intimidating demeanor with a rough and gruff exterior, but he was an extraordinarily compassionate individual who reached out to his community, his patients, his friends and his family. He always shared everything willingly and always went out of his way to help others succeed.
He is survived by his son, David, and his partner, Felice; his son, Sean, and his wife, Sarah; and his daughter, Moira; and his grandchildren: Seamus, Caitlin, Sean Padraig, Ciara, Aine, Grace, Tess, Roisin and Brendan and his wife, Danielle; and his great-grandchildren, Fiona and Reid; along with many foster sons and daughters, nephews and nieces, cousins here, in Canada, and in Ireland, as well as treasured friends, extended family and a wonderful community. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Anne; his infant son, Ciaran; his parents, John Charles and Avis; his brother, John Charles; and sister, Christine.
He was our rock, our inspiration, and our hero. He never, never, never gave up.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at 4 p.m. in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are welcome. There are no public calling hours. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David's memory to St. Vincent de Paul Society c/o Parish of the Holy Spirit, 161 Main St., Keene NH 03431.
