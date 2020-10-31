David F. “Dave” Bemis, 81, of Keene, passed away on Oct. 27, 2020. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home with his dignity intact. David was surrounded by his loving family. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
