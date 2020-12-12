David Ernest “Dave” Smith, 76, of Mohawk Street in Hinsdale, a lifelong resident of the area, died Monday afternoon, Dec. 7, 2020, at Applewood Healthcare Center in Winchester following an extended period of declining health.
David was born in Brattleboro on Nov. 18, 1944, the son of Richard and Alice (Roder) Smith. Raised in Brattleboro and abroad, during his younger years he attended elementary school at U.S. Army posts in England and Libya. Upon his return home to the United States with his family, David attended Saint Michael’s School in Brattleboro.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged from active service on July 13, 1971.
He had been employed in the binding department at the former Book Press in Brattleboro, where he retired early due to an injury-related disability, following 23 faithful years with the company.
David was a former communicant of Saint Michael’s Roman Catholic Church in Brattleboro and later attended Saint Joseph’s Parish in Hinsdale.
Of his leisure time activities, he enjoyed riding his Honda Valkyrie, tinkering on cars and bicycles, camping, hunting and time shared with his family. David was also artistically inclined and enjoyed drawing. He was a “jack of all trades” who loved to work on his own projects.
He was first married to Nancy Kingsley who is deceased. He later married Jocelyn Colburn on July 8, 1989, in Townshend in a simple outdoor ceremony for family and close friends.
Besides his faithful and devoted wife of 31 years, he leaves four sons, George Smith (Kathleen) of North Wilkesboro, N.C., Aaron Smith (Jennifer) of Brattleboro, Brady Smith of Louisiana and Darrel Smith of Keene; one daughter, Melanie Smith (Graison Geno) of Guilford; one brother, Michael Smith (Barbara Waldron) of Virginia; and a sister, Martha Rockwell of Hinsdale. Additionally, he is survived by five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by a brother, George Smith.
Graveside committal services with full military honors will be conducted in the springtime in Pine Grove Cemetery in Hinsdale at a day and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David’s name may be made to: Disabled American Veterans, Dept. of Vermont, 215 N. Main Street, White River Junction, VT 05009.
To share a memory or send condolences to the Smith family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
