Graveside committal services with full military honors for David Ernest “Dave” Smith will be conducted Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. in Pine Grove Cemetery in Hinsdale.
Dave, 76, of Mohawk Street in Hinsdale, died Dec. 7, 2020, at Applewood Healthcare Center in Winchester following an extended period of declining health.
To view his full obituary and send condolences to the Smith family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.
