David Chickering
David Chickering, 79, of High Street, Walpole, passed away early Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his home.
David was born in Walpole on Dec. 20, 1939, the son of Clifford and Evelyn (Drugg) Chickering. He was born and lived his entire life in Walpole. He attended schools in Walpole, worked for the town of Walpole for 20 years, Northeastern Culvert for 14 years, and retired at the age of 60. David was a proud Corvette owner.
David is survived by his sisters Nancy Symonds of Walpole and Linda Westney of Charlestown, and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
There will be a graveside service Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 10 a.m. in the Walpole Cemetery. Arrangements are in the care of Fenton & Hennessey Funeral Home.
