David Charlonne

David “Squid” Charlonne, 53, of Jaffrey, passed away suddenly in the comfort of his home on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Squid was born on July 12, 1970, in Keene, the son of Roland and Paula (Borden) Charlonne. He grew up in the Jaffrey area and attended St. Patrick’s School, followed by Conant High School, where he graduated in 1988. During his school years, Squid was an altar boy at St. Pat’s, won a disco trophy for his dance prowess, and spent countless hours learning to master the drums.
His first job was putting bicycles together at Aubuchon. He then worked at Monadnock Forest Products. During that timeframe, he met his wife, Holly, at a Slayer concert in 1998. The two were married on Sept. 14, 2002, and he became a proud step-dad to their daughter, Morgann. He later made a career change to New Hampshire Ball Bearing, and they welcomed their daughter, Melora, in 2005. In 2006, he became an officer for the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, where he proudly served until the day he passed.
He was an avid metal music fan, always attending concerts and jamming in his bands. Many may remember seeing him play with YDC, Till Death, Joker, Conspiracy, Disfigured, Pitch a Fitt and Diced Christ. In recent years, he spent time building a home recording studio and producing his music while learning every instrument he could.
He was an avid workout enthusiast, always lifting weights and helping others with their health goals. Squid also loved video games and immersed himself in hours upon hours of role-playing games.
He will always be remembered for his infectious laugh, hysterical personality, and extreme likability. To know Squid was to love him.
Squid is survived by his wife of 21 years, Holly Charlonne, of Jaffrey; his daughters, Morgann Kirker and Melora Charlonne, of Jaffrey; his grandson, Caspian Durgin, of Jaffrey; an uncle, aunt, cousins and many friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend Squid’s Celebration of Life on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Jaffrey VFW, 12 Hathorn Road, Jaffrey.
Memorial donations can be made in Squid’s name to the Fender Play Foundation, 1575 N. Gower St., Suite 170, Los Angeles CA 90028-7179.