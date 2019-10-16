David C. Burr
David C. Burr, 75, of Keene, formerly of Hingham, Mass., passed peacefully Oct. 11, 2019, at his home following a long illness.
Mr. Burr was a former LT and Naval Aviator stationed at Quonset Point, R.I., and at South Weymouth Naval Air Station during his proud Navy service. Born and raised in Hingham, he was a 1962 graduate of Hingham High School, spurring him on to degrees from Wentworth Institute of Technology, his commercial pilot’s license from Embry Riddle Aeronautical Institute, his Bachelor of Science from the University of Rhode Island and an MBA from Providence College.
Husband of Marcia L. (Waynen) Osborn Burr, he is survived by two daughters: Jenifer Jean O’Brien of Wyoming, R.I., and Susan T. Ewers of Swanzey; a son, William B. Osborn of Tewksbury, Mass.; and six grandchildren. He is the brother of the late Peter Burr of Laconia, son of the late Allston Pratt Burr and the late Lois Cushing Burr, and nephew of the late Charles T. Cushing Jr., all of Hingham.
A graveside service with a military presence in Hingham Centre Cemetery was scheduled for today at 10:30 a.m. Following the service a celebration of David’s life was scheduled to be held in the hall below the Hingham Congregational Church, 378 Main St., Hingham, Mass. Donations in his name may be made to Hospice at HCS, 312 Marlboro St., Keene 03431. For more information and the online guestbook, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.