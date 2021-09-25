Calling hours for David B. Lambert, 60, of Keene, who passed away on Sept. 22, 2021, will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. All those in attendance will be required to wear a mask. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery, North Lincoln Street, Keene. A full obituary will be announced by Fletcher Funeral Home shortly (www.FletcherFuneralHome.com).