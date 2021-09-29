David B. Lambert, 60, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away on Sept. 22, 2021, with his son by his side following a brief and sudden illness.
He was born June 17, 1961, in Keene, son of the late Francis and Barbara (Adams) Lambert. He attended area schools and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1980.
David was an extremely hard and dedicated worker. He had spent his whole working career of 30 years as a machinist at Tidland Corporation in Keene. He had been looking forward to retirement and spending more time with his family.
From an early age, David had a passion for motorcycles, street bikes and dirt bikes, a love he shared with his brother and father growing up and later his son.
David had the kind of smile that could brighten any room he entered. He exemplified kindness and was always there for anyone in need.
David leaves behind his son, Brian D. Lambert and his wife, Joyell, of Nelson; granddaughters, Stella Lambert and Kyra Emmond; brother, Douglas E. Lambert and his wife, Diana, of Seal Beach, Calif.; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.
Calling hours will be held Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene, NH. Those in attendance are required to wear masks and practice safe physical distancing. A graveside service for David and his mother, Barbara, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m. at Woodland Cemetery, North Lincoln Street, Keene.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. Fond memories of David and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FletcherFuneralHome.com for the Lambert family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.