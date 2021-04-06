David B. Koski, 66, of Rindge, died suddenly after a medical event at his home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
David was born May 18, 1954, in Fitchburg, Mass., the son of the late Harold Koski and the late Lorraine (Boucher) Koski. He attended schools in Fitchburg and later received his GED. David went to school for his journeyman electrician license and kept his license up to date by attending code classes every four years. He worked as an Industrial Electrician for Munksjo Paper in Fitchburg, Mass., for more than 37 years. After Munksjo closed the manufacturing division, David worked for the City of Leominster (Mass.) Schools until he retired in 2018.
David loved just about anything car, truck and motorcycle related. Whenever the NASCAR Cup Series races started you would find him at home watching and enjoying every minute of it. David loved spending time with friends, family and his cat, Luna. David was loved so much by so many and will be truly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Holly (Quinn) Koski, of Rindge; his daughter, JeraLee Pare, and her husband, Kevin; his son, Jeret Koski, and his fiancee, Randy MacAllister; his grandchildren: Kaylee Pare and her partner, Brendan Fitzpatrick; Madison Pare and her fiance, Drew Rines; Emily Pare; Jacob Pare; and Riely Pare. David is also survived by his sister, Donna King, and his nephew, Keith King, as well as Holly’s brother-in-law, Joseph Cosenza, and his wife, Debra, and nephew, David Cosenza; and by many cousins and close friends.
In accordance with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or services at this time, but a celebration of David’s life will take place later in the warmer weather and will be announced at that time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions in David’s name to Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue, 381R Baldwinville Road, Templeton MA 01468; or to the American Heart Association, 2 Wall St., #104, Manchester NH 03101. To share memories, photographs and condolences with David’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.