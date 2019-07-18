David B. Ellis Sr.
David B. “Dave” Ellis Sr., 81, a lifetime resident of Fitzwilliam, died on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Keene Center Genesis in Keene. He passed peacefully with the love of family near after a brief period of declining health.
David was born the son of the late Hilda Ellis and Aarno Hill Sr. on Jan. 10, 1938, in Worcester, Mass. He was educated in Winchendon, Mass., where he attended various schools.
On Friday, Nov. 13, 1959, he exchanged vows with Beverly Clapp at the Congregational Church of Fitzwilliam. They were married with friends and family in attendance. Sadly, Beverly passed on April 22, 2008, after 58 years of marriage.
He was employed at FAMM Steel in Rindge as a truck driver for 20 years before retiring in 2005. Prior, he had worked at Raytheon Co. and D.D. Bean & Sons Co. in Jaffrey in the 1960s and ’70s. He was also a part-time police officer and volunteer firefighter for many years in Fitzwilliam.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, trips to Pittsburg, riding motorcycles with his sons and going camping with his family and friends. He also loved being a truck driver. Dave was a former board of director for the Meadowood County Area Fire Department.
Mr. Ellis is survived by his two sons, David B. Ellis Jr. and his wife, Lynn, of Troy and Scott M. Ellis and his wife, Kellie, of Keene; his brother, Aarno Hill Jr. of Troy; his sister-in-law, Anita Clapp of Gardner, Mass.; his eight grandchildren, Jillian Ellis, David B. Ellis III, Miranda Ellis, Jordan Blake, Melanie Ellis, Nick Ellis, Nonie Brailey and Schauntel Duhaime; his nine great-grandchildren. In addition, he leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Dave is pre-deceased by his grand-daughter, Jessica Green, who passed on, March 23, 2016; and companion, Regina Whitcomb, who passed in November 2016.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. A celebration of life service will occur on Monday, July 22, at 10 a.m. all in the funeral chapel. Burial will follow in the family lot at Pine Grove Cemetery, Royalston Road, Fitzwilliam.
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of David B. Ellis Sr. to: New Hampshire Fish and Game, ATTN. Business Division, c/o Hunter Education, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
