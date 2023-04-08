David Allen Uhl, aka “Retro,” an avid inventor, adventurer and lover of nature, passed away at the age of 70 on April 4, 2023.
Most recently living in Gilsum, David loved the entire Monadnock Region and spent many years living in Antrim, Lyndeborough, Peterborough and Bennington. His countless passions included contra dancing, mountain biking, backcountry and downhill skiing, and just about every other outdoor activity including camping, canoeing, wild blueberry picking, swimming in lakes and the ocean, surfing, skating, hiking, and hitting up a local farmer’s market (typically five minutes before it closed).
He was truly a man of nature, preferring to live deep in the woods as his ancestors once had. Though he loved the natural world, he was also very social. He rarely missed a Monday night contra dance in Nelson or a Sunday afternoon mountain bike ride with his buddies. David enjoyed his years to the fullest — always seeking adventure and the thrills of life. Growing up, he enjoyed time outdoors and loved building things and hunting for garnets in the woods of northern Massachusetts where he spent his childhood. He also developed a passion for trading the stock market at a young age.
Although he struggled with several health issues, including colon cancer, which ultimately took his life, David maintained his spirit through it all, sketching his final invention less than a week before his death.
He leaves behind two daughters, Liza Drew of Harrisville and Sarah Smith of Portsmouth; as well as five grandchildren and two sisters. He bestowed in both daughters an early awareness of global issues such as climate change, a love of science and learning, nutrition, cooking, outdoor exercise and adventure.