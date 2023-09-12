David Albert Ridge, Chiropractor, went home to his Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. He went home to Glory surrounded by family and friends in the room that was the reception room of the chiropractic practice that he and his wife Bonnie shared in their home for about 50 years.
David was born in Manchester on April 7, 1934, to John (Jack) and Pearl Ridge and was a graduate of Manchester Central High School. Following graduation he attended barber school and upon completion he worked as a barber for a year before volunteering for active duty with the U.S. Navy, and was stationed at Orange, Texas.
Following his two years in the U.S. Navy he attended the Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, where he met his future wife, Bonnie Cramer. After graduation they were married on Aug. 23, 1959. After a year of practicing chiropractic in New York with his brother, John, he moved his family to Keene.
David greatly enjoyed the outdoors and working and gardening at his home and also at the family summer home in Munsonville, near Granite Lake. He thoroughly loved planting flowers and was an avid admirer of the beauty of creation that they supplied. He and Bonnie were able to travel to many countries, and he went on several missions trips to China and India as well. They also enjoyed riding their motorcycle throughout New England and Canada. They were definitely a close-knit team throughout their lives, serving faithfully side by side.
David was passionate and unequivocally vocal about the issues that were dear to his heart, including his faith, chiropractic and politics. He was known for his love for the Lord and commitment to His Word, his steadfast service to others and his passion for souls. He did everything with a wholehearted zeal and was devoted to serving the community and beyond towards the goal of better health through chiropractics.
Among the many things he was involved with were the N.H. Straight Chiropractic Society, Christian Chiropractic Association, N.H. Health Food Association and the Cheshire County Republicans. He also served one term as a N.H. State Representative. He was a faithful member of Beth-el Bible Church in Surry, where he assumed many roles of service. He was also a member of the Gideon’s International and loved passing out Bibles and sharing the Lord with all he met in his daily life.
It was a privilege to have him as a Dad. He was truly a blessing and an inspiration to all who knew him. He was an example to his family of a life well-lived and one who was faithful to the Lord unto the end. We know he will hear “Well done, good and faithful servant! ... enter into the joy of your Lord.” (Matthew 25:23). He will be greatly missed here on Earth even as we await the eternal hope and promise of a Heavenly reunion for all who are in Christ Jesus. (1Thessalonians 4:16-17).
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Bonnie; his daughter, Heidi Lynn Ridge; and his siblings, Gordon, John and Sally Ann.
His surviving family includes his five children: his daughter, Dawna Poirier, and her husband, Roger, of Pennsylvania; his son, Bruce Ridge, and his wife, Melody, of Wisconsin; his daughter, Dallas Harvey, and her husband, Matt, of South Dakota; his son, Eric Ridge, and his wife, Jenifer, of Ohio; and his son, Keith Ridge, of New Hampshire. He also leaves behind 11 precious grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. His first great-grandchild is due in November.
The family would like to thank all those who cared for David during these past few years at his home in Keene, personal caregivers as well as Hospice Team Members. A celebration of David’s life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Home Health Care, Hospice and Community Services, Inc., in memory of David Ridge. Checks may be made payable to the above and mailed to P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431.