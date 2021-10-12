David A. Smith

On July 5, 2021, David Allen Smith was unexpectedly called home at the age of 68.
David was born on July 3, 1953, in Keene to Donald Wade Smith and Shirley Louisa Derosier. The oldest of three sons and two daughters, David did not have the opportunity for much formal education when he was young as he started working earlier in life. Later in life David went on to earn his GED through the Cheshire Career Center. For more than 26 years, David worked as a warehouseman for Wetterau Foods, which was eventually acquired by Supervalu. David continued to work for Supervalu until the company relocated out of state. He then moved on to work for the Grange, the Granite Group and First Student. David’s earlier work experiences included Winding Brook Lodge, Ray and Woody’s Auto Body, Markem and Troy Mills.
David was an outgoing man who could strike up a conversation with anyone and who would always lend a hand to those in need, whether he knew you or not. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, dancing, singing, camping and spending time at the lake. He was also a Harley enthusiast who would often participate in charity or memorial motorcycle rides. For many years David participated in Tae Kwon Do, worked on cars and attended car and van shows. He was a member of various organizations, including the Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie No. 1413, William Marconi Italian Club of Keene, Teamsters Union No. 633, and former member of the Cheshire Coachman Van Club.
David was predeceased in death by his parents; his brother, John Albert Smith; his sister, Debra Smith; and his nephews, Matthew and Mark Smith. He is survived by his two daughters, Shannon Leigh Smith and Shauna Lynne Smith; his grandchildren, Camdyn Marie Freak, Aiden James Freak and Brianna Alexis Guadalupe; his brother, Donald Wade Smith Jr., and his wife, Cindy; his sister, Donna Jean Wilber, and her husband, David; his nephews, David Smith and Craig Tacy; his niece, Stephanie Smith; his former wife of 31 years, Joy Richards-Davis; and his present girlfriend, Lauren Wheeler; as well as several cousins. David will be greatly missed by his friends and family. His infectious smile, humor, and kind heart will never be forgotten. David would want us all to Keep on Keeping on.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 21, 2021, at noon at the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 115 Church St., Keene. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send a donation in David’s memory to the American Cancer Society. To view his online tribute or send a message of condolence please visit www.csnh.com.
