David A. DeCoste, 80, of Elm Street, Walpole, died unexpectedly on June 12, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center surrounded by loved ones.
Dave was born April 9, 1941, to Daniel Anthony and Inez (Winchell) DeCoste in Hanover. He grew up in South Royalton, Vt., with his three sisters, Nancy DeCoste, Cynthia (DeCoste) Fulcher and Sandra (DeCoste) Manouvelos. Dave graduated from South Royalton High School in 1959. After graduating, he served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1959-63. He would tell you that he served in the Navy for three years, 11 months and 29 days and saw 27 countries. The most noteworthy event of his tour of duty was when his ship, the USS Barry, was on the Cuban blockade during the missile crisis in October of 1962.
On May 29, 1965, he married his best friend and partner in crime, Lilla (Tewksbury) DeCoste, and they moved to Walpole, where they made lifelong friendships with a large cast of characters.
Dave earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Keene State College in 1969. He then started his teaching career in the Fall Mountain School District. In the mid- to late 1970s Dave was the assistant director, then director, at the CETA (Comprehensive Education Training Act) for Cheshire and Sullivan Counties until the program was repealed by President Reagan in 1982. He then returned to his original career with SAU 60, retiring in 2001.
You could always count on Dave to have an opinion and a story to share. He always enjoyed broadening people’s views of the world and was forever the educator. Whether you agreed with him or not, you knew you would always have a place at his table to help “solve the problems of the world.”
In addition to teaching, Dave was involved with a variety of youth activities. He could be found on the sidelines coaching baseball, basketball, soccer and on the deck at swim meets. He was one of the first volunteers for the YMCA American Heritage Tour, continuing to travel with local 8th graders for the next 13 years. With his own children, he was not only supportive of their activities but participated in everything they did: YMCA Indian Guides and Indian Princesses programs, dog shows all over the state and swim meets all year long. It would be hard to find a more involved father.
Toward the end of this busy life, there were basically three things left on his calendar: the monthly poker games with fellow retired teachers, coffee with Bill, and lunch dates with Lil.
His wife, Lilla (Tewksbury) DeCoste, son, Derek DeCoste, daughter, Dianne DeCoste, and three grandchildren, Forest DeCoste, Owen DeCoste and Carter DeCoste, will continue his tradition to be “right on schedule,” remember in the face of adversity to “suck it up,” and accept that usually “it just doesn’t matter.” His stories will continue to be shared by his remaining sister, Sandy, and many nieces, nephews and their families. With help from the New England Donor Bank, Dave’s contribution will help those in need for years to come.
A celebration of Dave’s life will be held at the Potato Barn, Potato Barn Lane, Walpole on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 4 to 6 p.m. Sharing of Memories will begin at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund, 134 FMRHS Road, Langdon NH 03602.
