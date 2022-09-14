David A. Blanchette, 82, of Hancock, died peacefully on Sept. 3, 2022, at Summerhill Assisted Living after a period of declining health from Parkinson’s Disease and bone cancer.
He was born on May 27, 1940, in Peterborough, the son of Oliver and Marion (Dionne) Blanchette. He grew up in Peterborough and was a graduate of Peterborough High School with the class of 1958. After graduation, David joined the service with several of his classmates and served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958 to 1962, stationed for two years in Yokosuka, Japan. David was a lifelong resident of Sharon (where he raised his family), Peterborough and Hancock.
He was a well-known building contractor in the area, first as Blanchette and Street, and later on his own, having built many of the homes in the Pineridge, Lounsbury Lane areas of Peterborough. David served for many years in the Town of Sharon on the planning board, board of adjustment and as selectman, and later served for 12 years on the Peterborough Zoning Board of Adjustment. He was a former member of the Peterborough Fire Department, a founding member of The Place to Go-Kids Together program in Peterborough, a former member of the Monadnock Tennis Club and served for 55 years as a member of the Peterborough Lions Club, where he received the Melvin Jones Award for his dedication to service and volunteering.
David was well-known for his quick sense of humor and was most happy being outdoors, always on the move and needing “a project.” He loved hiking, especially out West, his “roughing it” trips with his brother, Ron, his spring fishing and winter ice-cutting trips in the wilds of Maine with the Fernald family and friends, his Wednesday night tennis and overseas traveling with his wife.
David is survived by his wife, Susan Blanchette (Tarr); his daughter, Katy (Jeffrey) Clough, of Louden; his daughter, Wendy (William) Jenson, of Encinitas, Calif.; his son, Michael (Holly) Blanchette, of Hancock; his son, Robert (Michele) of Los Alamatos, Calif.; a step-son, Matthew (Pamela) Tarr, of Gilmanton IronWorks; his brothers, Ronald Blanchette of Aptos, Calif., and Gerald (Sharon) Blanchette of Peterborough; 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
David was predeceased by his son, Daniel Blanchette; his former wife JoAnn; his sister, Lorraine Manha; and his brother, Robert Blanchette, of Inverness, Fla.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations in David’s name to “End 68 Hours of Hunger” or the Peterborough Food Pantry.
A private graveside service will be held in Sharon.
A celebration of David’s life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, beginning at 2 p.m., at their home at 52 Old Hancock Road in Hancock. Casual dress is suggested for an outside gathering.
To share a memory or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit David’s tribute page at www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.