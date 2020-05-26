David A. Barrett Sr.
David A. Barrett Sr., 76, a longtime resident of Keene, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. He passed peacefully while sleeping after a period of declining health.
David was born the son of Dorothy (White) and Evans Barrett on Sept. 29, 1943, in Keene. He was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1961. David went on in his studies and earned a Bachelor of Science in animal husbandry from the University of New Hampshire with the class of 1965.
David was a farmer with his father, Evans, and his brother, Peter. The Barrett Farm was a mainstay of farming in Keene, having been started by his grandfather, Henry Barrett, and built into a 600-acre farm by his father. The Barrett brothers, David and Peter, took on the farm after their father’s passing and developed it further. David farmed in Keene and eventually moved to Walpole to expand his farming dreams. Later in life he moved on to professional farm management until his retirement in 2011.
David served as a Keene Police Commissioner, the youngest ever in the State of New Hampshire, from 1968 to 1969. He served as a Cheshire County Commissioner from 1968 to 1980. He also served as a member of the Keene City Council for a number of years. He was involved in progressive political activities and involved with the County Republican Party. As an active farmer, he was involved with the Cheshire County Fair and chaired the board of directors of the fair. A man of the land, he worked hard and was frank and honest in all things.
He enjoyed watching all sports on T.V., being with family and attending family events. Time was also spent going to his grandchildren’s sporting events, joining with former Sheriff Doug Fish and other friends, and school events. He liked to travel to Texas to see his youngest son and family, and playing card games, especially, solitaire. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather. David had many friends and loved life. He loved his family and they were the focus of his life, always. He will be greatly missed.
Mr. Barrett is survived by his wife of 45 years, Joan (Watkins) Barrett; his children: David Barrett Jr. and his wife, Holly, of Sullivan and Key West, Fla.; Colony Barrett of Concord; Kate Barrett and her husband, Gary Shramek, of West Barnstable, Mass.; Melissa Loveland and her husband, Jon, of Irvine, Calif.; and Evans Barrett and his partner, Susan Cosimeno, of Spearman, Texas. He also leaves his siblings: Peter Barrett and his wife, Wilma, of Keene; and Margaret Barrett and her partner, Ronald Burroughs, of Keene; a sister-in-law, Mossie Abeyta, of Colorado; eight grandchildren: Jordan Wilhelm and his fiance, Sesselja Helgason; Payton Wilhelm; Cameron Wilhelm; Nicholas Thum; Stephanie Thum; Annalice Barrett; Cadence Barrett; and Jossalin Barrett; and grandchildren from a combined marriage: Nick Loveland, Christopher Loveland and Alex Loveland. In addition, David leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
David was predeceased by his mother and father, Dorothy W. Barrett and Evans H. Barrett; and his daughter-in-law, Jill (Hajczewski) Barrett.
In keeping with David’s wishes there are no calling hours. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be held at a later date. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.