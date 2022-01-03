Darlene M. O’Reagan, 69, of Keene, and formerly of Louisiana, passed away at the Cheshire Medical Center Dartmouth Hitchcock Keene on Dec. 13, 2021.
Her parents, Frederick H. and Mattie G. (Swain) Breheim, welcomed their daughter into the world on Jan. 23, 1952. Darlene enjoyed her role as bartender, being able to converse with many at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, the Elks and the William Marconi Italian Society. She was a great cook, and was always proud to prepare her “Southern Food,” especially everyone’s favorite, jambalaya, for all the family gatherings and special occasions. She enjoyed playing cribbage and cards.
She is survived by her two children: Rianna Jordan of Keene, and Bryan O’Reagan of Melville, La.; her grandchildren: Lauren Jordan, Cooper Jordan, Riley Jordan and Avery O’Reagan; three brothers: Roger Breheim, Rodney Breheim and Greg Breheim; and a sister, Patricia Kelley, all of the St. Paul, Minn., area; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A celebration of Darlene’s life will be held on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 81 Roxbury St., Keene. All are welcome to attend. For those who wish, donations may be made in her memory to Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
