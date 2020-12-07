Danny Paul Craig, 71, of Rindge, died on Saturday evening, Nov. 28, 2020, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon. Mr. Craig was hospitalized after being involved in a one-car accident on Route 91 in Guilford, Vt., shortly after midnight on Nov. 20, 2020, due to a medical event.
Mr. Craig was born on July 21, 1949, in Ithaca, N.Y., son of the late Mary Mineah Craig and Grover C. Craig.
Danny was a proud U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War and a serial entrepreneur. He owned and operated a variety of businesses including a laundromat, printing business and the former Aeolus Hang Gliding School in Groton, Mass. Before retiring in 2003 due to health problems related to Agent Orange exposure in Vietnam, Danny worked as a graphic designer and webmaster for EBSNet. Inc. of Groton, Mass.
Danny will be remembered for being smart, funny and tender-hearted, with a larger-than-life personality and a sense of adventure.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Brady Martin, of Rindge; his son, Erik Michael Craig, of Tampa, Fla.; his daughter, Jessica Lynne Craig, of Oshkosh, Wis.; a step-daughter, Liese Martin Chavez, of Manitou Springs, Colo.; and three beloved grandchildren: Michael, Makayla and Hannah. He is also survived by his beloved half-sister, Carolyn Basl Hartloff, and her husband, Dean Hartloff, of Pikesville, Md.; and his nieces Deana, Lee Ann and Holly. Danny will be missed by his sister-in-law, Mary Basl, and his great friend of many years, Vasil Lesiuk, both of Freeville, N.Y. Danny leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews
Danny was predeceased by his half-brother, John Basl; and his brothers Grover (Timothy), David and Michael Craig. Danny’s final resting place will be with his brothers, Michael and David, and his parents at McLean Cemetery in McLean, N.Y.
Perkins Funeral Home of Dryden, N.Y., is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Danny’s family asks that you perform an act of kindness that is meaningful to you in his memory. A memorial service will be arranged after the pandemic is over. Online condolences may be offered at www.perkinsfh.com.
