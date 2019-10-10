Danny D. Potts
Danny D. Potts, 69, a longtime resident of Winchester and formerly of Spofford and Greenfield, and Sunderland, Mass., died on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home with the love of family near.
Danny was born the son of the late Evelyn (Tidlund) and Duane Potts on June 8, 1950, in Bloomington, Ill.
On Aug. 13, 1989, he exchanged vows with Jacquelyn “Jackie” Reed in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance at the Town Common in Turners Falls, Mass. They have been married for 30 years.
Danny was employed at Fiber Mark in Brattleboro as a machine operator for six years before retiring in 1999. Prior, he had worked at Spur Tech Inc. in Vermont for three years and John E. Caine Co. in South Deerfield, Mass., for 13 years in a similar role.
He loved to go tuna fishing. Time was also spent deer hunting, watching football and listening to country music. He enjoyed working in his yard, especially his flower gardens. Mostly, Danny was a family man. Being with his wife and children meant the world to him.
Mr. Potts is survived by: his wife, Jaquelyn Potts, of Winchester, his children: Sherri L. Potts and her fiancee, Douglas Donelson, of Colrain, Mass.; Tina M. Zilinski and her husband, Scott, of Erving, Mass.; Kelly A. Potts and her husband, Freeman Peabody, of Erving, Mass.; children from a combined marriage: Monica S. Russell of Hinsdale; and Daniel J. King of Concord; his siblings: Pat Kozlik of Kadoka, S.D.; Lillian Kapise of South Deerfield, Mass.; Mike Potts of Sunderland, Mass.; Val Purington of Ashfield, Mass.; Donna Page of Greenfield, Mass.; Maureen Mudge of Brattleboro; and Donnie Potts of Greenfield, Mass. In addition, he leaves: 14 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Danny is pre-deceased by his siblings: Terry Potts, Tim Potts, Joe Potts, Ronald Potts.
In keeping with Danny’s wishes there are no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 81 Ashuelot St., Winchester. Burial will take place later. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Danny D. Potts to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 96860, Washington, D.C. 20077. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
