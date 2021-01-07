Danielle L. (Gilligan) Kaichen, 47, a longtime resident of Hampton and formerly of Keene, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in the familiar surroundings of her home.
Danielle was born the daughter of Cynthia A. (Lambert) and Alan R. Gilligan on Oct. 18, 1973, in Keene. She was educated locally and graduated from Monadnock Regional High School with the class of 1991. Danielle went on in her studies and earned a bachelor of arts in business administration from Hesser College with the class of 1995.
She was formerly married to Ryan Kaichen of South Berwick, Maine.
Danielle was employed by Exeter Cabinet Maker in Dover for the past year as a kitchen designer. Prior, she had worked at Runnings in Hinsdale for two years.
She enjoyed many things in life. Time was spent doing artwork, working on paintings and craft projects. She liked being social. Time was spent going to the beach, which eventually drew her to Hampton.
Ms. Kaichen is survived by her parents: Cynthia A. Lambert and her husband, Randy Hudson, of Keene; and her father, Alan R. Gilligan, and his wife, Jackie, of El Mirage, Ariz.; a son, Drew Kaichen, of South Berwick, Maine; a sister, Kristen F. Gilligan, of Brattleboro; and a grandfather, Herbert C. Lambert, of Keene. In addition, she leaves aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, a nephew, extended family and friends. Danielle is predeceased by her grandparents: Thomas and June Dunn; and Roger and Shirley Gilligan.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2020, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required in the funeral chapel. Burial will take place in the spring in the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey. Dates and times for burial will be announced later and on the website.
Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Danielle L. Kaichen to: Fast Friends, 14 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
