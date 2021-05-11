A graveside service for Danielle L. (Gilligan) Kaichen, who passed away Dec. 26, 2020, will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery, Route 32, Old Homestead Highway, Swanzey. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).