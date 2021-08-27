Daniel W. Snow

Daniel W. “Dan” Snow, 78, a longtime resident of Stoddard and Keene, but originally from Winchester, died on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at Keene Center Genesis in Keene. He passed peacefully while resting after a period of declining health.
Daniel was born the son of the late Jean (Sibley) and Walter Snow on Aug. 31, 1942, in Brattleboro. He was educated in Winchester and graduated from Thayer High School with the class of 1960.
On March 23, 1968, he exchanged vows with Molly Jo Rongved. Although they did not stay married, they stayed the best of friends and she was the was the love of his life.
Dan was employed by Teleprompter Cable, now known as Spectrum Cable, for 35 years as a linesman until his retirement in 2002. Prior, he had worked at the Winchester Tannery in Winchester as a tanner for two years.
He enjoyed spending time with family, fishing when he found time and watching TV — Patriots, Red Sox and “Law and Order.”
Mr. Snow is survived by his two daughters and their spouses: Alison Z. Rose and her husband, Will, of Troy; and Melissa D. Lane and her husband, David, of Stoddard; a sister, MaryEllen Benoit, and her husband, Fred, of Winchester; his four grandchildren: the oldest is Brandon Snow (wife Jade) in Keene, who he looked at more as a son than a grandchild; Tawnya Benoit (husband Jake) in Gilsum; Danielle Normand (husband-to-be Brett Keith on Aug. 29, 2021) in Westmoreland; and Jarad Rose (wife Megan) in New Port Richie, Fla. In addition, he leaves 14 great-grandchildren, three nephews, and extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, from 2 to 3 p.m., with a celebration of life service to follow at 3 p.m., all in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will be private. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made to: Keene Fire Dept., 31 Vernon St., Keene NH 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
