Daniel T. Murphy
On Nov. 20, 2019, Daniel Thomas Murphy, 48, of Gilsum, passed away at the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, surrounded by the love and support of his family, following injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident.
He was born Sept. 24, 1971, in Concord, the son of Charles and Loretta (Tobin) Murphy. He was a 1990 graduate of Hartford High School and went on to earn an associate degree from New England Emergency Medical Institute, in Fire Science and Investigation. For nearly 35 years Dan had worked in the field of EMS and various fire departments throughout the state, including Marlow, Alstead and AMR in Nashua, where he was currently employed. Dan served as the Assistant Fire Chief for the Marlow Fire Department from 2017-18. He also currently served with the Alstead Ambulance as a Paramedic.
Dan was extraordinary at the work that he did and put his whole heart into serving those in need. He had a warm sense of humor that could make anyone smile and lighten the mood, no matter what was going on. Dan never met a stranger — he was able to talk with anyone, even someone he just met, and walk away with a friend. Dan was an amazing husband and devoted father. He loved spending time with his family and was always willing to do anything for a friend. He truly had a “heart of gold.”
He married the love of his life and his “Princess,” Jennifer Lund, on May 2, 2015. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Murphy; his children: Alexander Murphy, Hunter Murphy, Nathanial Lund and Zachary Lund; his parents, Charles and Loretta Murphy; his mother-in-law, Cheryl Lund; his brothers: Jeremiah, Justin, Ronnie and Justin Jr.; his sister, Summer Murphy; his brother-in-law, Earle Lund IV, and his companion, Meghan; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. He is predeceased by his father-in-law, Earle Lund III.
A Liturgy of Word will be celebrated at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Route 12, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on the family at St. Bernard Church from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.
Dan’s family wants to express that all of these services are open to family, friends and members of the community who wish to come and be a part of remembering him. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Daniel T. Murphy Scholarship Fund, c/o NHTI, Alumni Development Department, 31 College Drive, Concord 03301.
The Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene, is assisting the family with these arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
