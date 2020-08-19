Daniel R. “Dan” Allain, 38, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Dover, died on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home with the family near after a period of declining health.
Daniel was born the son of Kathleen M. (Messier) and Ronald D. Allain on Aug. 27, 1981, in Keene. He was educated in Keene and Dover.
Dan was employed by the Robert Loupa Masonry Co. of Troy as a masonry tender and Clem’s Flooring and Sanding in Gilsum. He was quite an experienced craftsman and his favorite job was restoring wood floors, which he brought back to life with skill and precision. He was also proud of his stonework, especially the historic Stoneholm Farm house in Keene.
He had many interests in life. Dan had a passion for cars and fishing. Most of all, his pride and joy is his daughter, Briana.
Mr. Allain is survived by his daughter, Briana M. Allain, of Keene; his parents: Kathleen “Kate” M. Carey and her husband, Mark, of The Villages, Fla.; and his father, Ronald “Ron” D. Allain, of Troy; his brother, David J. Allain, and his wife, Sandra, of Keene; and his grandfather, Gerald R. Messier, of New Bedford, Mass. In addition, he leaves aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Dan is predeceased by his grandparents: David Allain in 1994, Doris Allain in 1969 and Doris Messier in 2004.
Calling hours will take place on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will occur on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 9 a.m. in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic masks and social distancing will be required. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Daniel R. Allain to: American Cancer Society, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 210, Bedford NH 03110. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
