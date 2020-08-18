Daniel R. “Dan” Allain, 38, of Keene, passed away on Aug. 16, 2020. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home with the love of family near after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com.)
