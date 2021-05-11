Daniel Paul Baker died unexpectedly on May 4, 2021, at home, bringing great sadness to his family and friends.
He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, June 28, 1958, the son of Brad and Joan Baker. Dan’s family relocated to the Berkshires of Massachusetts and he grew up with his siblings Dave, Kathy and Steven.
Dan graduated from Taconic High School in 1976 and continued his education at Paul Smith’s College with a degree in forestry management. He further continued his education at Westfield State College and earned a degree in finance.
In 1982, Dan began his career in the insurance industry at Peerless Insurance. Over his career he advanced to the position of managing executive with Liberty Mutual until his retirement in 2014.
While at Westfield, his best friend, “Lokey,” introduced him to Elizabeth “Chip” Baker — and the rest is history. They married in Swampscott, Mass., on June 25, 1983. Together they raised two wonderful sons, Nicholas and Justin. Dan remained close to his parents and siblings building lasting memories with numerous road trips to visit relatives in Erie, Pa.
Dan enriched his life with numerous hobbies, pursuits and adventures. Snowmobile trip stories abound, teaching kids to waterski on Laurel Lake, building a post-and-beam barn and restoring a 1954 Willys Jeep are a few of the projects he undertook and would share with all.
He could always be found helping someone with their building projects or chores. Milling lumber on his Woodmizer was a hobby that Dan shared with anyone who wanted to saw, gladly giving away the lumber for their own building needs.
In his generosity of spirit, Dan became a selectman in Fitzwilliam and encouraged the restoration of the Town Hall steeple to completion, often working alongside the steeplejacks.
2010 began with Dan’s love for boating on the ocean with the purchase of a 1987 Albin trawler, JUSNIC. For 11 years they made memories with family, friends and dogs while aboard JUSNIC.
In 2020 JUSNIC was sold and he found the boat of his dreams, a 2010 Defever 48. From March-May 2021, Dan, family and friends enjoyed the adventure of cruising the boat from Punta Gorda, Fla., to Rhode Island. He never veered from a challenge and logged their adventures daily.
He was always the center of things, but never allowed himself to be the center of attention. Dan loved to be outdoors and most of all he loved spending time with family and friends. Dan was a special man and will be missed by all.
Besides his loving wife, he is survived by his two sons: Nicholas and his wife, Taryn; and Justin and his wife, Whitney; his parents, Brad and Joan Baker; his siblings, David Baker and his wife, Susan; Kathy Hoy and her husband, Jeff; and Steven Baker and his wife, Amy; his brothers-in-law; Jon Howe; and Chris Howe and his wife, Keli; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his in-laws, Leland and Nancy Howe; his sister-in-law, Beth Howe; and his brother-in-law, Leland B. Howe Jr.
A celebration of life will be held at Camp Fleur de Lis, 120 Howeville Road, Fitzwilliam on May 15, 2021, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fire Rescue and EMS Association of Fitzwilliam Inc., P.O. Box 443, Fitzwilliam NH 03447; Camp Fleur de Lis, 120 Howeville Road, Fitzwilliam NH 03447; or to a charity of one’s choice.
