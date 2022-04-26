Daniel McWethy was born in Merced, Calif., and died in southern California this April at the age of 78.
Dan lived in many places, including Brattleboro and Harrisville. Dan married Deborah Wilson Miner in 1978. They divorced in 2003 and remained very good friends. Dan was a devoted stepfather to her two children, Jason and Ryan Miner, where they grew up in Harrisville.
Dan graduated from St. Andrews in Maryland and Brown University. He owned and operated National Car Rental in Brattleboro and Keene for many years with his brother, David.
Dan loved to travel and encouraged adventure in the lives of his family. He visited almost 50 countries during his travels. He often wintered abroad, lived on a sailboat for a year with his family, and collected experiences like others might collect stamps or coins.
Family and friends were always encouraged to join his travels. Later in life he lived on the road in his RV, each year traveling coast to coast to visit his grandchildren, friends and other family.
We will always remember and love Dan as the adventurous and quick-witted person he was.
Along with the people mentioned above, Dan leaves his son, Cameron, from a former marriage, four wonderful grandchildren, and his younger siblings, David, Bill, Margaret, Martha and Melissa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.