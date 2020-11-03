Daniel McDonald Sharpe, 57, passed away peacefully in his home in Keene on Oct. 29, 2020, surrounded by family.
Dan was born on July 31, 1963, in Detroit, Mich., and was the third of four children of Peter and Peggy Sharpe.
Dan was a beloved husband, father and grandfather and provided for his family for many years as a senior software engineer.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his three children: Chelsea, Joshua and Nicole; and his two grandchildren; as well as his mother, Peggy; his sister, Isa Griffin; and his brothers, Peter Sharpe and Robert Sharpe.
At his request, there will be a celebration of life for family only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.