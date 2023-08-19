Daniel L. Talbot Sr., 83, of Sullivan, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home on Aug. 11, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 21, 1940, in Keene, son of the late Russell and Mary “Anita” (Helie) Talbot. Daniel attended area schools and entered the workforce.
During a brief period of time when he relocated to California, Daniel connected with Jannette E. Sprague, whom he knew from home. The two hit it off and celebrated over 57 years of marriage before her passing in December of 2022.
Daniel held a longtime career at Markem as a fluid ink specialist creating many new colors of ink. Following his retirement, he worked at Hamshaw Lumber to keep himself busy.
A true lover of nature, Daniel enjoyed annual hikes with his son up Mount Monadnock. He enjoyed just about every outdoor activity from hunting and fishing to camping. His favorite getaways included trips to Maine, where he could indulge in fresh seafood. Daniel was feisty and loved his family fiercely until the very end.
Daniel will be dearly missed by his son, Daniel Talbot Jr., and his wife, Christine, of Sullivan; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ronald, Gary and Peter; two sisters, Kimberly and Debbie; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Douglas Talbot; and his favorite companion, Jessie, his Retriever.
A Celebration of Daniel’s Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Daniel L. Talbot Sr.’s name are suggested to be made to Home Healthcare, Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431 (www.HCSServices.org). The family is grateful for the impeccable care Daniel received that allowed him to be home for his final days.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Talbot family or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.