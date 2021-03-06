Daniel J. “Dan” Alliy, 62, of Winchester, passed away on Feb. 28, 2021. He passed unexpectedly in the familiar surroundings of his home with the love of family near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Chaos and Kindness coming to Keene
- No one injured in fire at Keene apartment building
- New creative hub planned for downtown Keene
- Residents evacuated during fire at Keene apartment building
- Store staff treated me as a pariah, by Kirsten Anderson
- Dunkin' drive-thru opens in Winchester after long legal battle
- Keene Council mulls granting resident motor vehicle access to Old Gilsum Road
- Owl B Home décor store opens in Keene
- 365 Cyles closing Keene store, will remain online
- Sierra Trading Post set to open in Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.