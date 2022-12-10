Daniel G. O'Melia

Daniel G. “Dan” O’Melia, 67, a resident of Hinsdale and formerly of Swanzey, passed away unexpectedly after a fall on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, with the love of his family by his side at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.
He was born a son to the late Dorothy L. (Gerard) and William E. O’Melia on Jan. 27, 1955, in Melrose, Mass. He was educated and graduated from Stoneham High School in Stoneham, Mass.
On June 7, 1997, Daniel exchanged vows with the love of his life, Linda A. Seymour. They had a simple service in Swanzey with their family and friends surrounding them.
Daniel formerly worked for Smiths Medical in Keene as an assembler for three years.
Dan enjoyed many things in life such as watching old movies, playing and watching football and basketball, and he was a Purple Belt in martial arts. He was an avid historian of actors and actresses. Most of all Dan loved spending all his free time being with his family, especially the grandkids.
Mr. O’Melia is survived by his beloved wife of 24 years, Linda O’Melia, of Hinsdale; their two children: Daniel K. O’Melia of Hinsdale and his significant other, Rebecca Kerylow, of Brattleboro; and Nathan R. O’Melia of Hinsdale. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Ryan and Gianna O’Melia, of Hinsdale; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Daniel is predeceased by his parents; and his two siblings, William O’Melia and Thomas O’Melia.
A service will be held later in the spring of 2023 with dates and times to be announced later online and in the local newspapers. Although flowers will gladly be accepted, the family has requested that donations be made to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).