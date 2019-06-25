Daniel E. Snow
Daniel E. “Dan” Snow, 55, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of New York died on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Westwood Care Center in Keene. He passed peacefully with the love of his family near after a period of declining health.
Daniel was born the son of Maureen (Carroll) and the late Thomas Snow on June 5, 1964, in Keene. He was educated locally and graduated from Keene High School class of 1982.
He worked for American Airlines as a member of the ground crew and baggage handling team for 10 years at JFK Airport.
He was a lover of the outdoors, enjoying fishing and hunting.
Mr. Snow is survived by his mother, Maureen Snow of Keene; his brother, David Snow and his wife, Wendy, of Walpole. In addition, he leaves; cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Daniel is pre-deceased by his brother, Timothy Snow, who passed on June 3, 2016.
In keeping with Dan’s wishes there are no calling hours. Burial will take place later and privately. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene.
