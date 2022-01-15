Daniel E. Patenaude Sr.

Daniel E. “Dan” Patenaude Sr., 70, a longtime resident of Winchester, and formerly of Gilsum and Sullivan, died on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in White River Junction, Vt. He passed peacefully with the love of family near after a brief period of declining health.
Daniel was born the son of the late Irene C. (Dube) and Elmer R. Patenaude on Sept. 26, 1951, in Exeter. He was educated locally and graduated from Thayer High School with the class of 1972.
On Sept. 30, 1972, Dan enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as a Motor Transportation Operator. He was honorably discharged at the rank of SP4-E4 on June 4, 1987.
On Sept. 17, 2014, he exchanged vows with Patricia A. Farnum. They were married in a simple service with close family and friends in attendance. The Patenaudes have been married for seven years.
Dan was employed by Smith Medical in Keene as an assembler for several years until his retirement in 2014.
He enjoyed cruising the Internet. Time was spent on Facebook and doing puzzles. He was a longtime member of the American Legion. Dan also attended services at Grace Christian Fellowship in Winchester.
Mr. Patenaude is survived by his wife, Patricia A. Patenaude, of Winchester; his six children: Daniel Fairbanks of Winchester; Melissa Marsh of Keene; Samantha Dear and her husband, Michael, of Randallstown, Md.; Norbert Patenaude of Homosassa, Fla.; Ashley Burns and her husband, Christopher, of Athol, Mass.; and Chrissy Fairbanks and her partner, Will, of Keene; his six siblings: Sharron Laurie and her husband, Richard, of Chester, Mass.; Michelle Hill of Keene; Jessie Merrill of Bellow Falls; Edward Patenaude and his partner, Sharlene Maguire, of Gilsum; Richard Sevigney and his wife, Nancy, of Norwich, Conn.; and Carol Lozano of Fresno, Calif. In addition, he is survived by several grandchildren, a great-grandchild, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Dan is predeceased by his siblings, Effie Spears and Roberta Kolburn; and his stepmother, Sylvia Sevigney.
In keeping with Dan’s wishes there are no calling hours. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 81 Ashuelot St., Winchester. Burial will follow at the Massachusetts Veterans Cemetery, 111 Glenallen St., Winchendon, Mass. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Daniel E. Patenaude Sr. to: Ruck-up Inc., 42 Upper Knight St., Keene NH 03431.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
