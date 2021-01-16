Daniel Christian Smith, 33, of Swanzey, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
He was born June 7, 1987, to parents Doug and Linda Smith. Dan grew up in Swanzey and graduated from Monadnock Regional Junior/Senior High School, where he especially enjoyed and excelled at chorus and the school musicals. He participated in track and field events, as well as lacrosse. He was an enthusiastic Boy Scout and earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Dan went on to graduate from Southern New Hampshire University with a bachelor of arts in graphic design. While there he earned certificates in culinary arts and won a prestigious student activities award.
He earned his master of science — college student personnel administration degree at Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y. While there he excelled during internships at Cornell University and the Rochester Institute of Technology.
Dan worked at Dartmouth College as an assistant director in the Office of Residential Education. This was a year-round passion for him as he loved working with the students and staff. He served as chair of the Professional Development and Student-Staff Recruitment and Selection committees.
Dan loved the outdoors, including camping and fishing. He loved adventures, especially his cross-country trek with his best friend, Drew. He was exceptionally creative. Family and friends were the grateful recipients of his crafts. His favorite place was in the kitchen, where he constantly experimented with new and healthy recipes.
Dan was a sweet and gentle soul who cared more for others than himself. His passion for helping people was also seen in his advocacy for social issues. It was a big part of his personality to bring light to others.
Dan is survived by his parents; and his brother, Douglas (Andrew) Smith Jr., his sister-in-law, Brittany, and his niece, Iris, of South Carolina. He is also loved by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. At each stop in his life he made friends easily and cherished them as family.
The Michaud Funeral Home in Wilton is in charge of arrangements at this time. There are no calling hours. A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather.
For more information, contact Doug and Linda Smith at riderontherange@yahoo.com.
In lieu of flowers, Dan would appreciate it if you could do a good deed for someone else to spread his light in the world. If you are so inclined please share your good deed and/or comments on the funeral home tribute wall at www.michaudfuneralhomeandcrematorium.com.
