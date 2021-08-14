A Celebration of the Life of Daniel C. Smith will be held on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the pavilion at the Keene State College camp on Wilson Pond, 19 Page Court, Swanzey. Dan loved a life of love and caring. Please come share your favorite memories.
