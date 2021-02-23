Dana M. Cornellier, 50, of Keene, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Keene on Jan. 17, 2021, from natural causes.
His parents, Robert and Agnes (Nelson) Cornellier, welcomed their son into the world on Sept. 26, 1970, in Brattleboro. Dana grew up in Hinsdale and was a graduate of Hinsdale High School.
At the time of his passing, Dana was working for the past 25 years as a senior technician with HCP Packaging USA, Inc., in Hinsdale.
Dana was an avid dart player and president of the Keene Pub Dart League. He was a member of the Italian Club, which provided a place to organize off-season blind draws, and to welcome newcomers interested in playing darts. He also found many years of enjoyment in both playing and coaching softball in the Keene Area Softball Leagues. In his earlier years, Dana made sure he was always available to attend every concert of his favorite band, Rush.
Although fishing was also a favorite pastime, more recently his favorite thing was to get up early on weekend mornings to watch the hummingbirds as they collected to feed at the feeders. He could hardly wait to share each experience with his daughter and grandson upon their arrival every weekend. He would say, “Guess what poppa saw this morning?” to pique their interest as he would begin to tell them all about the incredible things he witnessed that morning.
Every springtime, Dana couldn’t wait for the opening of Six Flags Amusement Parks. His spring, summer and fall were spent riding roller coasters as much as possible with his family and friends. He would always say, “What a great way to de-stress.”
As the fall season arrived, Dana was well-known for his antics during his favorite holiday of the year, Halloween! Masterfully setting up yard displays of creepy inflatables and animatronics, while dressing up in various costumes, his joy was spent anticipating the thrill of scaring family and friends who came to claim their wealth of treats.
When the holidays would settle down, Dana would spend his time building and tinkering with anything mechanical. He found relaxation in the rebuilding of RC cars and trucks, which he couldn’t wait to share with his grandson. The summertime months were spent with family and friends who often would come together for a weekend feast as Dana would prepare the best food using his unique cooking skills on the barbeque or smoker.
After many years of joy and laughter, the Lord has called Dana home. He will be greatly missed by many, especially his daughters: Erica Kowalski of Swanzey; Deanna Peers and her husband, Craig, of Keene; and Julia Cornellier of Keene; his grandchildren: Rowan Peers and Joseph Kowalski; and his granddaughter on-the-way, Vera Kowalski; his mother, Penny Cornellier, of Hinsdale; his longtime love and companion, Monique Brown, of Keene; his brothers: Bob and Todd; his sisters: Melissa, Suzie and Michelle; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was predeceased by his father; and a brother, Jason Cornellier.
A celebration of Dana’s life will be held in the spring, with dates and venue to be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Dana’s memory to Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth (CHAD), One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon NH 03766.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
