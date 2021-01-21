Dana M. Cornellier, 50, of Keene, and formerly of Hinsdale, passed away unexpectedly from natural causes at his home in Keene on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
