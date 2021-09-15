A celebration of the life of Dana M. Cornellier, 50, of Keene, who passed away on Jan. 17, 2021, will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Italian Club, 97 Wood St., Keene. All are welcome to attend and to share your favorite stories and special memories of Dana. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with these arrangements.
