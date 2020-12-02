Dana L. Youtsey, 65, a lifelong resident of Swanzey, died on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene. He passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Dana was born the son of the late Shirley (Tewksbury) and Wesley Ford on Dec. 24, 1954, in Lebanon. He was educated locally and attended Monadnock Regional High School.
On July 7, 1973, he exchanged vows with Darlene J. Frint at the Swanzey Community Church. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 47 years.
Dana always worked in the transportation industry as a truck driver. He retired from UNFI Corporation in West Chesterfield in 2019 after 10 years of service. Dana was also a businessman, and he and his brother, Mike, owned and operated the D and M Monument Co. in West Swanzey for the past 16 years.
He had many interests in life. Time was spent playing his guitar, boating with the family and watching Western movies. In his younger days he liked to go hunting and play softball. Mostly, he was a family man spending time with his wife, children and, in time, grandchildren.
Mr. Youtsey is survived by his wife, Darlene J. Youtsey, of Swanzey; his two children: Deanna N. Youtsey of Sullivan; and Nicholas A. Youtsey and his wife, Mallory, of West Swanzey; his siblings: Deborah L. Worley and her husband, Don, of Florida; Rose Wilson and her husband, Robert, of Tennessee; Charles “Chuck” Ford and his wife, Sandra, of Swanzey; David Youtsey of Belmont; William Youtsey of Hawaii; and Michael “Mike” Ford and his wife, Vicki, of Swanzey; and his grandchildren: Wyatt Whitney of Sullivan; and Madalynn Youtsey of Swanzey. In addition, he leaves several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Dana is predeceased by his siblings, Pamela Ford and Richard Ford.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A graveside service will occur in the family lot at Oak Hill Cemetery, Pine Street, Swanzey on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. In keeping with the COVID-19 pandemic standards, facemasks and social distancing will be required. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
