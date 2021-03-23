Dana Foote Sr., age 81, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena, N.Y.
There will be no calling hours or funeral services. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Massena, N.Y.
Mr. Foote built and developed several large apartment complexes as well as more than 250 single-family homes in Massachusetts during the 1960s and ‘70s. In the 1980s he was active building homes in Florida. In the 1990s Mr. Foote developed a large industrial park in Virginia that became the world headquarters for several of America’s largest corporations. In recent years, Mr. Foote was active developing several farm properties and rental properties in New York State.
Mr. Foote is predeceased by his wife, Irene M. Foote, who passed away in 1995. He leaves behind two sons and a granddaughter: Stephen Foote of Las Vegas; Dana Foote Jr. of Las Vegas and Keene; and Wendy Foote of Keene.
