Dana A. Taylor Sr., 73, of Richmond, passed away on May 7, 2021, after a period of declining health, in the comfort of his home with family nearby.
Dana was born in New Milford, Conn., on Nov. 27, 1947, to Emory and Muriel (Wentsch) Taylor. He grew up in New Milford and attended local schools. He was a communicant of St. John’s Episcopal Church in New Milford. After graduating from Henry Abbott Technical School in Danbury, Conn., in 1965, he moved to Richmond to live with his cousin, Ron, Ron’s wife Elle, and their five children. He then attended St. James Episcopal Church in Keene with his family and taught Sunday school at St. James during that time.
Dana proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, enlisting in September 1967 and serving during the Vietnam War. Dana received the Purple Heart due to injuries sustained while in Vietnam. He also received the Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Marksman Badge with Rifle Bar (Rifle M16). He was honorably discharged in 1968. Dana was a lifetime member of the DAV, American Legion and the VFW.
Dana had been employed at Troy Woolen Mills and Homestead Woolen Mills when he returned from Vietnam. He later worked for E.W. Blood Construction for many years, operating a loader and winter plowing.
On June 27, 1970, he married Mary Judd of Troy at the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Troy. While working a full-time job, Dana enrolled in Keene State College, from where he graduated with a bachelor of science in 1983. He later worked for Employment Security in Keene and then became the tech support specialist supervisor for the Concord office of Employment Security, from where he retired 11 years later.
Dana was very proud of and loved his family, his country and his town of Richmond. He was a selectman for more than 20 years, a selectman representative to the planning board, and participated in many other concerns and committees in town. He was a member of the Richmond Fire Dept. and worked as road agent after his last term as selectman. He was well-liked by many and he would always be available to help anyone in need.
One of his greatest loves besides his family was his ’39 Ford Coupe which he had since he was 17 years old. Dana, with the help of a couple of friends, had made it roadworthy in recent years and he and Mary were actually able to take it for a ride together. He was a car enthusiast, especially of older models.
Besides his wife of nearly 51 years, Dana leaves two daughters and one son: Kris August of Keene; Kerri Taylor of Bellevue, Idaho; and Dana Taylor Jr. and his wife, Ali, of Spofford; his grandchildren: Lydia August of Brattleboro, Elias August of Bretton Woods, Jackson Herlinger of Bellevue, Idaho, Liv Herlinger of Bellevue, Idaho, Jacqueline Laplume and her husband, Ben, and Tristan Blair; his great-grandchildren: Sage Wilber, Radek Lesser, Tarek Lesser, Minnie LaPlume and Beau LaPlume; his brother, Earle Judson, and his wife, Colleen, of New Milford, Conn.; four sisters-in-law: Barbara Lammela of Swanzey, Nancy Dunchus of Winchendon, Mass., Elsie Breen of Troy and Carrie Mattson of Swanzey; one brother-in-law, Robert Judd, of Tennessee; and many nieces and nephews. Dana was predeceased by his parents, Emory and Muriel Judson; and his dear Aunt Phyllis and Uncle Ronald Gero, and sister-in-law Patricia Eagan of Springfield, Vt.
Calling hours for Dana will be Friday, May 21, 2021, at Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 44 Maple Ave., Keene from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside services with military honors and Celebrant Rev. Elsa Worth will be private and held for family at South Cemetery, Richmond. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dana’s name may be made to one of the following: Monadnock Humane Society, Hospice of Keene or Richmond Fire & Rescue of Richmond. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home & Crematories. To share a memory or send condolences to the family please visit www.cheshirefamilyfh.com.
