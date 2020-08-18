Damian L. Hiscox-Mitchell, of West Paris, Maine, and formerly of Keene, passed unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Aug. 15, 2020. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
