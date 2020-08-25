Damian L. Hiscox-Mitchell, 19, of West Paris, Maine, and a former longtime resident of Keene, died unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020.
Damian was born the son of Cynthia Hiscox and Stacey A. Mitchell on April 23, 2001, in Keene. He was educated locally in Keene, where he earned his General Education Diploma.
Damian spent his early years playing Cal Ripken baseball, youth soccer and freshman baseball for Keene High School. He enjoyed playing video games and had his own YouTube channel. He attended several Yankees and Red Sox games over the years with his family. He liked music, art, animals, time with family and friends, travel across the U.S. and in Europe, camping and hiking, visiting the ocean and skateboarding.
He was employed by Walmart in Oxford, Maine, where he worked as a sales associate and clerk. Prior, Damian had worked at The Mountain Corporation in the production department for two years.
Mr. Hiscox-Mitchell is survived by his mother, Cynthia Hiscox, of Keene; his father, Stacey A. Mitchell, and his wife, Kristine, of Keene; his grandmother, Nancy VanAlstyne, of Keene; his grandmother, Rebecca Mitchell, of West Swanzey; and his grandfathers, Steven Scott Mitchell and Alan Langlois, of Guatemala. In addition, he is survived by his brothers: Noah, Alex, Zander, Julian and Sebastian; his sister, Natalie; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Damian also leaves behind his beloved Australian Shepherd, Kudi; his bearded dragon, Indi; and his girlfriend, Abbi. Damian is predeceased by his grandfather, Byron Maxwell Hiscox.
In keeping with family wishes, calling hours were held privately and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made in Damian’s memory to: Pedaling For Prevention, P.O. Box 303, Spofford NH 03462; or to Pedaling For Prevention c/o The Savings Bank of Walpole, P.O. Box 744, Keene NH 03431. Donations can also be made in person at any Savings Bank of Walpole branch and, if desired, can remain anonymous. If you would like a tax-deductible receipt for your donation, please make your payment payable to The Samaritans, 25 Roxbury St., No. 113, Keene NH 03431. Please write “Damian” in the memo. A receipt will be mailed to you for your taxes. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
